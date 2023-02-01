QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,517,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120,497 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,051,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,861,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

