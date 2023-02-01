RAMP (RAMP) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. RAMP has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $16,498.90 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00399527 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,477.83 or 0.28044006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00587303 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

