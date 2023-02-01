Rarible (RARI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $303,862.82

Rarible (RARI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $31.14 million and approximately $303,862.82 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00009327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rarible Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

