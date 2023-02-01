Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $2.13 on Major Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $30.70 million and $348,311.89 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00009202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

