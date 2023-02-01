Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.39.

OGC stock opened at C$2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.33. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

