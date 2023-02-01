Raymond James Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $165.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

