Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.1 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,092 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,724 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -23.19%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

