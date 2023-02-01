Raymond James Weighs in on Western Forest Products Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$356.00 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.32. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.29.

In other news, Director John Patrick Williamson acquired 100,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$111,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,214.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 13.24%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

