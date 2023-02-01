Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

