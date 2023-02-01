Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.
Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $98.75. 675,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.
