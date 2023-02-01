Reach (LON:RCH) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.45 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 91.05 ($1.12). 599,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,746,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.30 ($1.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) target price on shares of Reach in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Reach alerts:

Reach Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £288.69 million and a PE ratio of 433.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Reach

In other news, insider Simon Fuller sold 47,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £55,206.45 ($68,181.36). In related news, insider Jim Mullen sold 156,590 shares of Reach stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.12), for a total value of £142,496.90 ($175,987.28). Also, insider Simon Fuller sold 47,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.44), for a total value of £55,206.45 ($68,181.36). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,701 shares of company stock valued at $51,542,009.

(Get Rating)

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.