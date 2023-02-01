Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI) recently:

1/27/2023 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €55.00 ($59.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2023 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €66.00 ($71.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/25/2023 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €39.00 ($42.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2023 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €60.00 ($65.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/20/2023 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €49.00 ($53.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/19/2023 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €61.30 ($66.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/18/2023 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €54.00 ($58.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/11/2023 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €60.00 ($65.22) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/8/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €49.00 ($53.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/5/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €56.70 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HEI opened at €62.80 ($68.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of €55.07 and a 200 day moving average of €49.51. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a 1-year high of €68.08 ($74.00).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.