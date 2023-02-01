Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.41. 90,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 123,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Red Pine Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$54.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,132 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.