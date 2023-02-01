Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Research analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.97) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.03) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 632.14 ($7.81).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 494.70 ($6.11). 1,285,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 521.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 522.01. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 565.40 ($6.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,532.86.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

