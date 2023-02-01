Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,258. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REGN traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $754.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $732.65 and its 200 day moving average is $695.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

