Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,213 shares of company stock worth $14,071,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.65.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $758.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $732.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

