Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $875.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company's stock, up from their prior target price of $775.00. Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $758.47 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $732.65 and its 200 day moving average is $695.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,213 shares of company stock worth $14,071,258 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

