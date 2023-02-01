Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $875.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $775.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $758.47 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $732.65 and its 200 day moving average is $695.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,213 shares of company stock worth $14,071,258 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

