Relay Token (RELAY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Relay Token has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC on exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $1,247.17 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

