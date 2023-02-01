Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

