Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Request has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $108.02 million and $2.90 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00047262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019021 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004280 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00215679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1076606 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,100,299.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

