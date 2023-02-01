Request (REQ) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Request has a market capitalization of $106.61 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00217654 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10766506 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,509,542.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

