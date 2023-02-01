Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

