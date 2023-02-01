Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Precision Drilling Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.16 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$175.00 price objective (up previously from C$155.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.90.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$106.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.55. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$54.39 and a 52 week high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

