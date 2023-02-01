Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.02.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 36,566 shares valued at $3,413,176. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

