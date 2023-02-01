Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nokia Oyj’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nokia Oyj in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOK. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.30) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

