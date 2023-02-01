Residential Secure Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.29 (LON:RESI)

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Residential Secure Income Stock Up 1.3 %
LON RESI opened at GBX 79.60 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £147.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,131.63. Residential Secure Income has a 12 month low of GBX 74.50 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 117.50 ($1.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76.
Residential Secure Income Company Profile
Featured Stories
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.