Residential Secure Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.29 (LON:RESI)

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Residential Secure Income Stock Up 1.3 %

LON RESI opened at GBX 79.60 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £147.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,131.63. Residential Secure Income has a 12 month low of GBX 74.50 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 117.50 ($1.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

