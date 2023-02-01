REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

REVG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.92.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.38 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in REV Group by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.