Revain (REV) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $57.98 Million

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $57.98 million and $24,009.90 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 103.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00402806 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.10 or 0.28273983 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00575218 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.