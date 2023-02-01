Reviewing Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) & Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) and Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $19.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Swiss Life pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swiss Life pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zurich Insurance Group and Swiss Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Swiss Life 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $500.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Zurich Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zurich Insurance Group is more favorable than Swiss Life.

30.8% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Swiss Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Swiss Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A $27.66 17.69 Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A $1.19 25.16

Zurich Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swiss Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group �s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units. The life insurance operations offer a broad range of life, pension, health, annuity and investment-type policies to both groups and individuals, including disability coverage. The International segment includes cross-border insurance operations in Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Swiss life select units in Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The Asset Managers segment represents the management of assets for institutional clients, group’s insurances business, and consulting services. The company was founded by Conrad Widmer in 1857 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

