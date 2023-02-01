Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.09% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.34 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.