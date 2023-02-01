RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in IDEX were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

IDEX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IEX opened at $235.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.10. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

