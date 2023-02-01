RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Gartner by 66.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Gartner by 120.8% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 21,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $338.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.28 and a 200 day moving average of $310.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.38.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,063 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.