RMR Wealth Builders Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransUnion by 37.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 538,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

