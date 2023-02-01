RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $231,000 Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Trex by 293.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after acquiring an additional 566,971 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Trex by 1,176.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 291,952 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,080,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Trex by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 275,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 222,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

