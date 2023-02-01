RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,404,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 39,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.10.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.