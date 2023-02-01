Robby Sai Kit Chang Sells 24,500 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 24,500 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,366 shares in the company, valued at $81,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ur-Energy Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,418. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.
