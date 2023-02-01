Robby Sai Kit Chang Sells 24,500 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 24,500 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,366 shares in the company, valued at $81,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,418. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

