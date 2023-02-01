Robert W. Baird Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $287.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

NYSE:SYK opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.74.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

