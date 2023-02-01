Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 33.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Roblox by 26.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Roblox by 182,355.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 78,413 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE RBLX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,762,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Read More
