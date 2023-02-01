Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 33.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Roblox by 26.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Roblox by 182,355.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 78,413 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,368 shares in the company, valued at $10,982,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,762,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

