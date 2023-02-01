Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $11.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROIV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. Research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $82,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,022,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $82,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,022,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,247,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,787,331 shares of company stock worth $27,840,207. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 323.8% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,929 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $3,818,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $3,569,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

