Rosenblatt Securities Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $110.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $208.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

