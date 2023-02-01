Rosenblatt Securities Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $110.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $208.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.