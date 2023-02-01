Round Dollar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.52 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $8.52 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00022342 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00399329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,468.79 or 0.28029961 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00588566 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

According to CryptoCompare, "OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram"

