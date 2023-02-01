Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $145.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Dover stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.13. The stock had a trading volume of 87,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.63. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $171.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

