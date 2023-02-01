Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $288.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

SYK stock opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

