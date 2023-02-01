Rune Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Rune token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005799 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $26,600.31 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.35636882 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

