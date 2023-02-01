Safe Price Tops $12.95 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Safe has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $269.86 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $12.95 or 0.00056058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00226863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00099284 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00058172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.69568461 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

