Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,680 shares of company stock worth $23,265,353 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,730,066. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

