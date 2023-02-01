SALT Price Hits $0.0313 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $19,267.85 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00047264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00215554 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03076014 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,973.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.