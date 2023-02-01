Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives $46.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SAXPY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($56.52) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.91.
About Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
