Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives $46.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAXPY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($56.52) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.91.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

