Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

