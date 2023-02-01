Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.74

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.74 and traded as high as C$14.80. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.79, with a volume of 49,925 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

Savaria Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$965.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$201.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$153,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,610,805.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

